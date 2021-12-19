Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the “Worst AAA Game on PC”, for the Battle of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergraded Connected to the computer. While it remains a top-tier game in terms of style, narrative, and gameplay, the port is not perfectly made. There was no shortage of cash, and Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry said that, in his opinion, ” Worst AAA game on PC Among those who have been out for a long time now.”

The sentence was written by Battle on ResetEra. The man also said, “I humbly argue that no one buys it.” A very strong statement indicating problems with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC.

Battaglia also talked about it Twitter: “As I said – I’m not dealing with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – however the stuttering that occurs when loading the rendered game graphics is simply unacceptable. Anyone who tested and played this game on PC prior to release should definitely be aware of that. I realize that a movie game shouldn’t behave this way.”

Also Lineman of the Digital Foundry Talking about it, he said, “Alex sent you his clips for you to check out, and yes, the PC port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is terrible. He scored the game using only the RTX3090 + 10900k at 1080p. The chaos. The streamlined presentation was central to the narrative The stories and this version spoil that.”

The port was clearly not successful. You can read our review at this address.