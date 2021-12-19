December 19, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

VALPADANA's unbreathable air among haze, heat reflections and pollution. That's when «3B Meteo

VALPADANA’s unbreathable air among haze, heat reflections and pollution. That’s when «3B Meteo

Karen Hines December 19, 2021 2 min read
reading time
1 minute 17 seconds
Fog, frost and smog in Valpadana, we are getting better
Fog, frost and smog in Valpadana, we are getting better

Another day of fogAnd frost and smog in Valpadana with high concentrations of atmospheric pollutants, above all pm 10 Up to 80/100 micrograms per cubic meter in the strip between Lombardy and Piedmont. It’s a situation determined by moisture stagnation due to poor ventilation and anti vortex system. Another direct result is thermal inversions, a temperature gradient vertically upside down relative to its natural trajectory, It is much cooler in the plains than in the mountains. This is evidenced by the very low values ​​that have been reached as of this morning Minimum at dawn until -5 ° C While slightly above 600-700 m of altitude in the Alps and the Western Prialp Mountains, all values ​​were already positive. fog and frost Some also preferred Atypical snowfall By crystallizing the fog, it happened in the regions of Pavez, Piazentino and Parma.

How long will it last? sIts status is about to open Albeit gradually, Christmas week You will witness a fundamental reversal in the weather, from the fog in the lower layers we will pass to the upper cloud covers and the frost will decrease until it is almost completely gone. Then it will rain as well and that will be the moment when the pollutants and smog drop drastically but that won’t happen before the 24th, 25th, 26th. Then another two or three days but with a little improvement already at the beginning of the week. For all details related to air pollution, please refer to our dedicated page.

See also  Sprouts: properties and uses

Be a meteorological reporter as well, report the weather in your area. It’s very simple: click here to find out how >> meteor.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Here’s how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple exercises

December 19, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Rome – The Colosseum summons space, the International Space Station flies over the Flavian Amphitheater (video / photo)

December 19, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Crazy idea for scientists to use Martian dust

December 18, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Spain: Three months since the start of the volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands – Ultima Ora

December 19, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Bad weather will return, but it will be rainy, Russia is not cold, only snow in the mountains. Here are the details 3B Meteo

December 19, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Patent fund, news in corporate gambit: what is it

December 19, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stellantis: How is it changing for leasing and loans

December 19, 2021 Lorelei Reese