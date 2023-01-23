Mountain biking, the outdoor area final is back in June: there will also be a cross-country race

Ligurian final. Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) recently formalized a new UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, which will include the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Olympic Games Cross Country (XCO), Short Track Cross Country (XCC), Cross Country Marathon (XCM), Downhill (DHI) , Enduro (EDR) and E-Enduro (E-EDR).

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series will bring together all of the major mountain bike formats under one brand for the first time. The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will be the pinnacle of this new structure, allowing all formats to thrive independently, but also as a team in select races and giving athletes and teams additional exposure.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will also provide opportunities for amateurs and those looking to enter the world of the elite. XCM, EDR and E-EDR amateur racing in some events will allow amateurs to compete alongside professional athletes while providing a clear path for aspiring athletes looking for qualifying spots to advance through the elite ranks.

With one of the world’s largest sports broadcasters behind the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, there will be live coverage and more ways to follow the races than ever before. UCI World Cup XCO, XCC and DHI events for the UCI Mountain Bike World Series It will be available live and on demand on Discovery+ (The broadcast is available on Discover+ in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland), on the Eurosport app and globally on GCN+. The UCI XCM World Cup, EDR and E-EDR will benefit from in-depth highlights on every stage. More viewing modes will be announced in the coming months.

UCI President David Lapartenet “The global popularity of mountain biking is growing,” he said, “and by bringing together all of its major formats and elite and amateur racing into one major series, we will increase the appeal of the discipline. With a festival atmosphere, race mix and expanded live coverage, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series offers a new and captivating experience for athletes.” and die-hard fans and newcomers to the mountain biking community.”

Chris Paul, CEO, ESO SportsHe said: “By creating a single global platform that unites the major racing formats with UCI World Cup status for the first time, the new UCI Mountain Bike World Championship will also enable the integration and growth of the amateur events, courses and festivals of UCI World Cup races.” Our long-term goal is to Elevating the major UCI World Cup racing formats, taking athletes and teams to a new level. We also want to maintain the ability to entertain and engage mountain bikers at all levels. The future is very exciting and we are honored to usher in a new era of the sport.”

But what does all this mean for the ultimate outdoor area?

After 10 editions of the Enduro World Series in which our region hosted the Championship Finale for 6 years crowned with Discipline Champions, pedal-assisted mountain bike racing for 3 years and the exciting Nations Cup for 2 years, in 2023 the level of competitions hosted in the Finale region will grow even more and thus the level Media exposure for our region.

In addition to the now traditional appointments with enduro and e-enduro that has made the final district an undisputed international destination for these sports, with tourists, teams and businesses now visiting all year round, This year’s ultimate novelty will be back in the end zone from cross-country competitiona discipline that in the distant 1990s contributed to making the final region one of the Italian destinations for mountain biking.

The ultimate outdoor area marathon, with A The road is about 100 km long and 3000 meters highit will be great view of the areaable to speak to a different audience which frequents our itineraries today and to highlight areas of the region that are still little known or that have been less frequented over the years in favor of others. This competition fits perfectly with the idea of ​​the area represented by the Finale Outdoor area, with its amazing diversity of itineraries, tourism scenarios and products, not in competition but complementing each other, to provide the outdoor tourist with an offer that is increasingly complete and fulfilling. E saidNrico Jwala, Director of Marketing, Finale Outdoor Region Consortium.

Another big news for the region is the change of period in which the events will take place: If the Finals and Finals marked the end of the competitive season for years, the races will be held in 2023 In the week that culminates in the weekend of June 2-4a great opportunity to show the region’s international audiences and athletes in a summer format, giving a strong message of the possibilities of overseas tourism in addition to the classic fall season.

The reference site for the newly released UCI Mountain Bike World Series is https://ucimtbworldseries.com/ with a section dedicated to the outdoor area final along with the most popular mountain bike destinations in the world.