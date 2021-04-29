Monolith Soft, co-developer of Breath of the Wild, is expanding to Zelda – Nerd4.life

Soft monolith He is a member of the Nintendo team and has worked as an administrator co-sviluppatore di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the WildAnd Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing New Leaf, as well as the Xenoblade developer. Now, the team is ready to expand and looking for it 40 new developers in various locations.

According to what we can read from the official Monolith Soft website, most of the roles do not indicate which project they will be assigned to. Though Five indicates that the designated person will be working on “The Legend of Zelda”. Of course we can’t tell which chapter they’re talking about, but it’s plausible it’s The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (unofficial name).



Monolith Soft has expanded significantly over the years, with a new studio opening in Tokyo in 2019 (fourth in all). Also considering the upcoming new hires, he will have the company More than 300 employees are at work. We hope that revitalizing the production capacity of Japanese studio Nintendo will help improve the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

It is also possible for Monolith Soft to work on multiple projects, of course. But at the moment, we have no information about it.

