Manchester United-Roma: Potential formations and where to see the European League go | first page

Manchester United-Rome will be the first semifinals of the European League. The first leg of the double-header game will be played this evening, starting at 9 pm at the historic Old Trafford. The two teams did not challenge each other in this competition, but there are 6 precedents that see the English team in a distinctly privileged position with 4 wins, one of which reminded him yesterday even the directors of social networking sites of the Red Devils with a score of 7-1, 1 draw and only one victory for the Gilorossi, 2- 1, in the first leg of the quarter-finals, which then saw that exciting result in the second leg. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will draw on the talent of Bruno Fernandez and Paul Pogba’s inspiration, ancient knowledge of Italian football, while Paulo Fonseca will rely on Eden Djico who played in Manchester, on the City side, against the Red Devils in many cases. marked.

Where to see it on TV – Manchester United – Rome will be broadcasting exclusively on the Sky satellite networks and especially on Sky Sport Uno (Channel 201) and Sky Sport (252). But the race, which starts the whistle at 9 pm, will be broadcast live on TV8 (Channel 8 Digital Earth).

Possible configurations

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan Bisaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandez, Rashford; Cavani.

Rome (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Smalling, Cristante, Ibanez; Carsdorp, Dewara, Ferretot, Spinazola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzico.