Milan trades at previous levels, like other European stock exchanges

There is no big change inEuro / US dollar, Which is trading on the eve of 1.22. L ‘Euro It maintains its position largely stable at $ 1,882.6 an ounce. Oil (Light Crude Oil) continues to trade, up 1.09% at $ 64.27 per barrel.

Eve standardization levels that Spread, Settles at +110 basis points, with the 10-year BTP yield remaining at 0.96%.

It is among the markets of the ancient continentMoves modestly London, An increase of 0.24%, and a positive balance of ParisWhich boasts an increase of 0.21%. Frankfurt is closed.

There are no major changes to Milan’s roster, with FTSE MIB That amounted to 24,928 points Eve; On the same line, the FTSE Italia All-SharePrices reached 27,271 points.

On par Medium hat from FTSE Italia (-0.1%), in moderation FTSE Italia star (+ 0,21%).

between The best Italian stocks Big roof, positive trend for PepperIt is a decent hike of + 1.63%.

Well bought SaipemWhich is a sharp rise of 1.62%.

Banca General By 1.58%.

Moves to positive territory Banco BPMAn increase of 1.21%.

On the other hand, the strongest sales are shown CNH IndustrialWhich continues to trade at -0.86%.

between The best stocks in FTSE MidCapAnd the Allerion Clin Power (+ 5.19%), Juventus (+ 3,31%), The. (+ 1.93%) e Tencasta (+ 1.60%).

On the other hand, the strongest sales are shown Karel IndustriesWhich continues to trade at -2.07%.

Sellers prey San LorenzoA decrease of 1.08%.

lazy DanielleWhich is showing a slight decrease of 0.70%.

A modest descent to PCWhich results in a small -0.68%.

