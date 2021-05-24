Milan trades at previous levels, like other European stock exchanges

There is no big change inEuro / US dollar, Which is trading on the eve of 1.22. L ‘Euro It maintains its position largely stable at $ 1,882.6 an ounce. Oil (Light Crude Oil) continues to trade, up 1.09% at $ 64.27 per barrel.
Eve standardization levels that Spread, Settles at +110 basis points, with the 10-year BTP yield remaining at 0.96%.
It is among the markets of the ancient continentMoves modestly London, An increase of 0.24%, and a positive balance of ParisWhich boasts an increase of 0.21%. Frankfurt is closed.
There are no major changes to Milan’s roster, with FTSE MIB That amounted to 24,928 points Eve; On the same line, the FTSE Italia All-SharePrices reached 27,271 points.
On par Medium hat from FTSE Italia (-0.1%), in moderation FTSE Italia star (+ 0,21%).
between The best Italian stocks Big roof, positive trend for PepperIt is a decent hike of + 1.63%.
Well bought SaipemWhich is a sharp rise of 1.62%.
Banca General By 1.58%.
Moves to positive territory Banco BPMAn increase of 1.21%.
On the other hand, the strongest sales are shown CNH IndustrialWhich continues to trade at -0.86%.
between The best stocks in FTSE MidCapAnd the Allerion Clin Power (+ 5.19%), Juventus (+ 3,31%), The. (+ 1.93%) e Tencasta (+ 1.60%).
On the other hand, the strongest sales are shown Karel IndustriesWhich continues to trade at -2.07%.
Sellers prey San LorenzoA decrease of 1.08%.
lazy DanielleWhich is showing a slight decrease of 0.70%.
A modest descent to PCWhich results in a small -0.68%.
(Teleborsa) 24-05-2021 09:30
