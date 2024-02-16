Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass has reached 34 million subscribers

With a special podcast dedicated to the future of Xbox, Microsoft It also revealed new data related to subscribers Xbox Game Passwhich has now reached a quota 34 million usersThis is according to reports with updated numbers.

This was reported by The Verge, which reported A 36% increase Compared to the last announced data on subscribers to the service, which amounted to 25 million subscribers approximately two years ago. So there has been growth in the net number, although much slower than Microsoft had expected after the initial big boom.

This is the first time that Microsoft has disclosed the data in question in a long time, knowing that the last time was in January 2022. The growth has witnessed Reduced pace But it seems that it is still very large, but it is clear that we are very far from the goals that Microsoft initially set for itself, namely $100 million for 2030 and accelerated growth in the first years.