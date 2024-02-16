Do you want to live 10 years longer? All you have to do is eat these foods: What the doctors don't tell you

If you want to live longer, eat these foods, you will live ten years longer. What doctors never tell you.

life It's a wonderful gift we owe Maintain it with great care and boundless respect. However, this attitude should not be directed towards only… our But also in That others. This is why it is recommended to use your head and be very careful when doing so We are drivingFor example.

However, in order to feel good with others, you first have to do it We realize ourselves in harmony with ourselves. So Love and respect for each othersuppose that respect It is the most primitive form of love. Only in this way will we be able to do it Love and respect for others. It is also necessaryAnd finding the right psychological and physical balanceThink seriously about yourself Greetings.

The latter is Very fragile And very volatile. We should make time for ourselves and never forget it We are what we eat. It is therefore always highly recommended to follow up as much as possible Dietunderstood as nourishment, Healthy, varied, balanced and controlled It should never be missing, as nutrition experts advise us, Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Live ten years longer by including certain foods in your diet

Beyond that, it's a must Try to keep your body constantly hydrated. Drink the standard 2 liters of water a day, which is even better if it still is. Another remedy is to sip Relaxing herbal tea In the evening before going to bed e Empty and drain after lunch. Well, it is Green tea, However, matcha would be best Keep your metabolism alive at any age.

It is necessary to always move in this direction Sleep 8 hours a night and exercise regularly. We don't necessarily have to join a gym. Even just walking around the house is enough. Hence it seems that in order to stay younger and fitter for a long time, And also live ten years longerjust enter more Certain foods in your diet. We reveal it to you.

The Fantastic Four and more

Let's talk about Milk and dairy products, vegetables, nuts and legumes. They follow them immediately Cereals and fruits Generally, Fish and white meat It is much better than red. This last tip is also valid for those who suffer from chronic gastritis. It's also a good idea not to overdo it on eggs and maybe Eliminate soft and sugary drinks.

Also pay attention to Don't overdo it with alcohol. We can allow ourselves a glass of wine, but we do not go beyond that, especially in the hotter periods. Let's not be so attracted to processed meatVery tasty sauces and lots of complex carbohydrates. Let's not get rid of them completely, but try Reduce their shares.