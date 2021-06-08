Mia died, she was 3 months old

in the picture: image repertoriosbranata

A three-month-old girl was killed by a dog that crept into her bedroom in Clashmore, Ireland. Mia O’Connell She was budding in Waterford County when the animal attacked her around 2 a.m. on Monday, June 7, causing severe head injuries. Immediately after treatment, the newborn was taken to University Hospital Cork where she was pronounced dead at 3.15am, according to RTE. The breed of the dog is not yet known.

Father Milo Gueri, director of the parish that includes a village ClashmoreHe said the community is in shock. “She was such a little girl, this is terribly sad. We offer our solidarity and support to the family at this difficult time.” As reported by Metro.co.uk, Mia was born at the end of February to Reese O’Connell and Ella Wood, and the two were set to marry soon. “It was very sad to wake up this morning to learn that a three-month-old girl lost her life in such tragic circumstances,” said Damian Geojegan, Mayor of Waterford. “It shook the community here in West Waterford and especially in Clashmore, a quiet country village.”

The mayor added, “My condolences are definitely to the family and everyone’s thoughts and prayers will be in the coming days, weeks and months. People were shocked today to hear the news – everyone is really, really sad and an investigation has been opened into the incident.”