MGA Entertainment announces the official opening of the Italian branch

MGA Entertainment Announced the opening of a branch in Italy, MGA Entertainment Italy SrlLed by the General Manager Andrea Signorelli. The branch, which was established with the aim of supporting marketing and sales functions, will have a staff consisting of employees who have already worked for MGA Entertainment in Italy and who will be employed at this location in the same roles.

MGA Entertainment Italy will be joined by three other branches in the European Union, including MGA Iberia Games, MGA Entertainment Greece H MGA Toys France. This step demonstrates the company's commitment to growing its business in these markets and thus developing its international business as a whole.

“Our business outside the United States is strong and of increasing importance to MGA Entertainment. The creation of these new subsidiaries will allow us to grow our business more quickly in these important markets“, he declared isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “I look forward to working closely with the teams in each of these markets to continue bringing new, innovative and fun MGA toys and products to consumers across the EU.”“.

Previously, MGA announced its intention to enter into a merger with Zapf Creation AG, Europe's leading manufacturer of care dolls. The German subsidiary, wholly owned by MGA, has begun negotiations on a merger agreement that is expected to close in late spring 2024.

