August 25, 2021

Mexico – US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s policy on immigrants

Noah French August 25, 2021

(ANSA) – Rome, August 25 – The Supreme Court of the United States defends Donald Trump’s immigration policy, forcing asylum seekers from Central America to stay within the borders of Mexico, which must now be maintained.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Biden administration’s appeal against a Texas federal judge’s ruling. Mexico’s “policy, which can challenge the Supreme Court ruling on appeal – as quoted by the media -” arbitrarily “defines the new administration’s decision to overturn legislation adopted by the previous administration.” , To protect the so-called ‘dreamers’.

