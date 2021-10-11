Messias stops again: muscle injury, 3 weeks

A decidedly turbulent start to Junior Messias’ season. The Brazilian playmaker, who finally managed to make his debut for the Rossoneri in the victory over Bergamo after various sports and medical problems, is once again suffering from a physical problem. The Brazilian underwent an MRI today, which revealed an injury to his left rectus femoris. The observational examination is scheduled within ten days, and recovery times in these cases can be estimated as at least three weeks.

For him in Milan it was a complex start to his adventure. Messias arrived practically unprepared, and therefore had to support him from scratch, at the same time hampered by some physical problems (calf) that slowed down the work at Milanello. Against Atalanta, the first call-up came as well as the satisfaction of the first appearance, about a quarter of an hour into the game from the two sides in which he first actively participated in the work of Leao’s third goal and then caused Atalantino’s first goal penalty.