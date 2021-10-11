October 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Messias stops again: muscle injury, 3 weeks

Messias stops again: muscle injury, 3 weeks

Mirabelle Hunt October 11, 2021 1 min read

The Brazilian playmaker’s problems persist after the joy of the Rossoneri’s debut in Bergamo: straight Femoris tension, new ten-day control

A decidedly turbulent start to Junior Messias’ season. The Brazilian playmaker, who finally managed to make his debut for the Rossoneri in the victory over Bergamo after various sports and medical problems, is once again suffering from a physical problem. The Brazilian underwent an MRI today, which revealed an injury to his left rectus femoris. The observational examination is scheduled within ten days, and recovery times in these cases can be estimated as at least three weeks.

slow movements

For him in Milan it was a complex start to his adventure. Messias arrived practically unprepared, and therefore had to support him from scratch, at the same time hampered by some physical problems (calf) that slowed down the work at Milanello. Against Atalanta, the first call-up came as well as the satisfaction of the first appearance, about a quarter of an hour into the game from the two sides in which he first actively participated in the work of Leao’s third goal and then caused Atalantino’s first goal penalty.

Oct 11, 2021 (change Oct 11, 2021 | 12:35)

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Conte Chang no longer waits for more clarity immediately to determine Inter's future, Marotta already has a plan B | first page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

American Football Promise, at the age of 16 chosen by the NFL Academy

October 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“It’s frustrating to touch the points, we’re thinking about Austin” – OA Sport

October 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo shakes Manchester United: Blind attack

October 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

The President of the Czech Republic is in intensive care

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

In Guatemala, more than 100 immigrants were found trapped in a container. They wanted to reach America

October 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Savings and commissions stifle profits

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Anna Falci and away from TV: ‘I was wrong’

October 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese