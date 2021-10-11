He’s been waiting for his video card for a year, the guy sends a cake to the store and gets the GPU!

Who for one reason or another finds himself buying one GPU Last year he had to arm himself with two things: Lots of money and lots of patience. The shortage of production – along with other dynamics such as those of speculators – has led to higher prices and delivery times.

A symbolic, but hopefully limited, case Polish man Who ordered a GeForce RTX 3080 in September last year and had to Wait more than a year to get your desired video card, but not before it is sent to the shopkeeper where the order is placed Cake to celebrate last year together.

The cake had the inscription “one year togetherIn Polish, the image of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition and the order number. To publish the strange story, at private facebook pageIt was the same pastry shop the cake was assigned to.

Sending a cake, an original idea to counter an ugly situation in a gollard way, nevertheless had an effect because After a few days the request was finally processed and the guy got the video card. Then someone says that sweetness, in life, solves nothing.

It is not known for certain which store the cake was delivered to, but based on the zip code, there is a good chance that. xcomIt is a Polish store You don’t exactly have a good reputation: Slow to fulfill orders and with often unsatisfactory customer service, last August contacted those who ordered the RTX 3070 ten months ago and suggested as a replacement for the RTX 3060 LHR, with no refund and confirmation that the 3060 has the same performance as the 3070.