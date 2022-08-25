Mercedes in Spa with livery – photo – F1 Team – Formula 1

In the 196755 years ago, engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher created the historic brand AMGSince then in close cooperation with Mercedes-Benz to design sports cars. A partnership between the best world famous people, and also and above all to create cars that have made their mark in the world of motorsports; Among these, he was one of the most symbolic 300 SEL 6.8 AMGthe protagonist of the 1971 24 Hours of Spa and made history with the title “red pig”.

Today, nearly six decades after the birth of AMG, the Mercedes team has decided to celebrate the brand’s birthday in the best possible way, announcing the adoption of special livery mark Belgian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the W13s will go to the track at Spa-Francorchamps on a single-seater wheel that blends traditional gray with red From that unforgettable car, which appears in the front of the car.

Moreover, to enrich the retro style of this costume – which will also be adopted by safety car – I’ll be there Preparation From the pilots written in black on a white field, just like the one printed on the side of the red pig: “The performance of our Mercedes-AMG W13 E meets our 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, the ‘Red Pig’. Two iconic cars from present and past combined in special livery to celebrate 55 years with AMG”reads the press release issued by the Anglo-Austrian team, in which the words Toto Wolf: “AMG stands for racing and high performance. For 55 years they have been at the forefront of all-wheel drive, both on the track and on the road. I can’t wait to be on track with the Red Pig, an icon in motorsport history.”