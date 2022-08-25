Covid, 23,438 new infections with 154,143 swabs and 84 more deaths

He healed 39,851. The number of daily admissions is 21. The number of hospitalized inpatients in regular wards is 6,004 fewer, 166 cases in the last 24 hours. The current positives are 711312, 16500 less than on Wednesday. The number of discharged and recovered cases reached 20,858,626 (+39.851) while the total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is 21,745,065 and deaths are 17,5127.

WHO: 1 million deaths worldwide since January –

This week, the quota of 1 million Covid-19 deaths worldwide since January has been reached. This was stated by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus. “We have the means to prevent these deaths, and we are asking governments to vaccinate citizens and workers,” he added. So far, Ghebreyesus warns, “a third of the world’s population remains unvaccinated and three-quarters of the elderly in the poorest countries are not vaccinated.”