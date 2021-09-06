Mercedes EQE: Don’t call it mini-EQS

EQ family grow It has dimensions halfway between the CLS (3 cm less) and the E-Class (3 cm more), and is the all-electric alternative to the latter. At first glance, the new Mercedes EQE revealed by the star’s home at the Munich Motor Show, 4.95 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.51 high, might look like an EQS on a slightly smaller scale. Indeed, there are several points of contact with the Electric S-Class: the same Eva2 platform, a structure specifically designed to support advanced battery-powered cars, and the same unmistakable arch shape that, in side view, seamlessly joins the muzzle and tail. However, the look, which in the EQE gives some hints of sportiness, is changing, with a more aggressive front and a slightly higher waist, precisely to move away from the formal elegance that characterizes the low environmental impact of the three-headed star.

Epidural Neuroscience – What does not change, and what is already emphasized, is the very high level of technology of the Mercedes EQE. some examples? The chassis, similar in design to the suspension of the S-class and EQS, is equipped, as on its larger sisters, with a rear steering axle, which by turning the wheels up to 10 degrees reduces the turning circle from 19.7 at 12.5 meters. There’s a lot of technology on board too, with the same EQS super-display available on request, a panoramic screen that occupies the entire surface of the dashboard, extending 1.41 metres. The glass panel contains three different screens: the instrument panel, the infotainment system and finally a screen for the passenger where they can watch a movie or surf the Internet. With both the Hyperscreen and the standard screen, Mbux forgoes the traditional menus and manages the car’s main functions through artificial intelligence, although normal manual controls are naturally available to manage navigation, radio and phone.

Up to 660 km of autonomy Two engines are available at launch for the Mercedes EQE, scheduled for mid-2022 in global markets, although at the moment Mercedes has only released some details on the EQE 350, which will have a rear electric motor with 292 hp and 530 Nm. In the future, 4Matic versions were also planned with a second electric drive installed on the front axle. 90 kWh batteries are lithium-ion with a nickel-cobalt-manganese cathode, but they are more environmentally friendly than conventional accumulators, because the presence of cobalt, the most polluting substance, is less than 10%. With a DC charging power of 170 kW, it takes 32 minutes to go from 10 to 80% of the battery capacity, while a range of up to 250 kilometers can be achieved in a quarter of an hour.

In the Wltp loop, according to the declared data of Mercedes EQEA maximum range of 660 kilometers can be covered, a value also achieved thanks to the advanced energy recovery system that the driver can adjust in four different ways during the deceleration phases. In conclusion, a few words about driver assistance systems: standard and optional equipment includes active steering assistance with independent lane change, active emergency braking and distance adjustment from the car.Vehicle in front.