WhatsApp: No More Memory Problems: Solve It With A Few Clicks

Nothing beats the convenience of use iCloud To backup and restore data to a file Iphone. Sync everything, including contacts, messages, media files, and app data.

Self The WhatsApp It is your primary communication app, you may notice that the app is taking up a large portion of your iCloud storage. Here’s how to delete WhatsApp backup from iCloud storage on your device Iphone.

Easy Ways for Slimmer WhatsApp and Lighter Smartphone

Unlike Google Drive, iCloud It only offers 5 GB of free storage space. Furthermore, WhatsApp may force you to sign up for payment plans (higher, based on the data on WhatsApp).

iCloud, However, it does allow you to delete individual app data from the backup. With just a few clicks or taps. It always starts from Settings, tap on your profile name on top, select iCloud, then tap on Manage Account Storage, here you can check how much data WhatsApp takes up on iPhone. Tap on WhatsApp Messenger, select Delete data from the following list. And that’s it.

However, there are other ways, because removing WhatsApp data from iCloud can become tedious and, above all, repetitive. But you can disable WhatsApp data syncing with iCloud backup. Another path: Settings, open your profile and then go to iCloud, just like before.

Tap on Show All and disable WhatsApp from the menu.

So keep a backup iCloud WhatsApp data will not be backed up. Follow the above solution to remove existing WhatsApp data from iCloud. You can also manually activate a new iCloud backup on your iPhone. How? Forward a new path. Open iCloud menu in iPhone settings, same steps as above, then select iCloud backup. Stop.

Of course, all this is also available for Android users. If you go to settings then to “space and data“then in”space management“You will find yourself on a page that displays the situation you have in WhatsApp: how many gigabytes you used, how many you have left, all the heavy content in memory (in order of size) and individual conversations, also in order of size. Here surely there is one or more thing to cancel. The smartphone will be Certainly lighter, certainly figuratively…but certainly with more storage.