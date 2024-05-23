Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Exclusive Concept – News and Previews

The concept, which is a preview of the first model of the “ultra-limited” Mercedes-Benz Mythos series, is called Mercedes AMG PureSpeed, and was presented on the sidelines of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, on a floating platform in Monaco Harbour. The emirate, in the presence of the official drivers of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The design is pure racing car, without any compromises, with elegant elements such as the HALO, which creates a connection with the individual seats of the maximum formula. References to the Mercedes-AMG ONE supercar are evident, such as the “shark nose” and air intakes at the front. Moreover, the presence of two helmets optimized from an aerodynamic point of view is another aspect that confirms the brand’s interest in creating this supercar, built with innovative materials and technologies, which will be produced in a series strictly limited to 250 examples.

The interiors, in addition to presenting an exclusive color and equipment concept, showcase the specific watch made by IWC Schaffhausen. There is no shortage of references to the star’s race cars that triumphed in great road classics, such as the two flying pillars behind the seats that are reminiscent of the 300 SLR, with which Stirling Moss and Dennis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia at a record average speed of 157 km/h. An hour on the public road.

Finally, the number 10, also located on the front fenders of the Mercedes AMG PureSpeed ​​Concept, refers to the victory of the Targa Florio 100 years ago.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA