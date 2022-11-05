Meloni Government, Ministries Change Name: Ord

Ministries in the Maloney government are officially changing their names. The Council of Ministers approved a decree introducing emergency provisions on the reorganization of ministries’ powers, as explained in a final note explaining the new divisions and competencies of the ministries affected by the reorganization. The Ministry of Economic Development becomes the ‘Ministry of Companies and Made in Italy’ and acquires competence in the field of promotion and promotion of Made in Italy in Italy and in the world. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies becomes the ‘Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Sovereignty’ and gains competence to protect food sovereignty.

The Ministry of Environmental Change has been renamed as ‘Ministry of Environment and Energy Conservation’ and is competent in matters of energy conservation, while the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility has been renamed as ‘Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport’. The Ministry of Education is known as the ‘Ministry of Education and Qualification’ and the functions of the Ministry are specified in terms of qualification development.

The decree also intervenes in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan by making certain changes in the provisions relating to the governance of the PNRR. Finally, the Interdisciplinary Committee created in Italy in the world, the Support and Protection System for Business Rights, the Interdisciplinary Committee on Maritime Policies, were set up with the tasks of coordination and definition of strategic guidelines in the field.