Meloni: “A big responsibility for the Western Balkans” – Europe

“I think we bear a great responsibility with the countries of the Western Balkans, especially after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We need to strengthen the process of continuing countries’ accession to the European Union. There are many issues that we have to deal with. We work together, from economics to cybersecurity, which is something To which Italy is fully committed. We will try to do our best, also on roaming and other matters under discussion. You can count on Italy.” This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, upon his arrival at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tirana.

Positive opinion of the Prime Minister on “extending the contribution of the South until December 31, 2023”: ““We welcome the European Commission’s decision to allow this. I thank Ministers Vito and Calderoni for the work they have done. It is a commitment we made during the election campaign and we have kept it – and it confirms – the government will continue to work, in agreement with European institutions, to make this measure structural”.

Family photo at the EU-Balkans Summit, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before taking their seats on the podium with the other leaders. Walking down the red carpet, Meloni and Orban spoke for a few minutes, and behind them, a few steps away, French President Emmanuel Macron advanced along with two other leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Edouard Heger. Meloni then took his place in the picture line-up, in the third row between Viusa Osmani Sadrio, President of Kosovo, and Robert Golub, Prime Minister of Slovenia. Before the shot, Meloni exchanged hands with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marinstanding in front of her. After the family photo, the leaders watched the music and dance show, with a performance of traditional and hip-hop dances performed by a group of young dancers dressed in blue like the flag of Europe and the twelve stars. Upon his return to the summit venue, Meloni walked the red carpet with the President of Kosovo, Fiusa Osmani Sadrio, and also spoke with the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

The countries of the Western Balkans must “decide which side they will be on: on the side of democracy, this is the European Union, friend and partner. Or if they want to take a different path.” chief said European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenArriving at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tirana, he called on the six countries in the region to take a stand against authoritarian states like Russia and China. Von der Leyen explained that “Russia and China are trying to exert influence in the region, but the European Union is the largest investor and closest partner to the countries of the Western Balkans.”

