December 6, 2022

Colosseum announced, free DLC with release date and trailer

Colosseum announced, free DLC with release date and trailer – Multiplayer.it

December 6, 2022

Finally came the surprising announcement of ColosseumThe The first DLC for free From Elden ring which was presented today by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco in these minutes, with a presentation and a very close release date, in fact it is set for tomorrow, December 7, 2022.

“Come, warriors, and immerse yourself in the glory of the Colosseum,” reads the official message introducing the first DLC for Elden Ring, per the tweet below.

Challenge yourself to different duels and battles, together or alone in the free Colosseum update. Coming December 7th.

This confirms the various rumors that had surfaced previously, not only regarding the upcoming arrival of DLC for the Elden Ring but also that this was some sort of Colosseum, since traces of this were already visible within the game’s content.

there release date So it’s set for December 7th and it’ll be a free update for all those who own a copy of the Elden Ring. From what can be guessed, with this update, arenas discovered within the game map, unlocking related content, should become accessible.

It will mainly be about progressive encounters with a high challenge rate, and it can be played in different modes including duels, all against all, and team battles, which will allow you to get many desirable rewards at the end of the battles. Already some time ago, many data experts discovered the existence of the Colosseum in the Elden Ring, which will therefore become available starting from tomorrow’s update.

