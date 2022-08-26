Match times August 26, program, TV, live broadcast – OA Sport

August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022

Now the wait is over, the Men’s Volleyball World Championship begins today. Hosting Poland and Slovenia, the strongest national teams on the planet will compete head-to-head to reach the top of the podium.

The Polish national team comes from two successive successes and will try, on home soil, to search for a historical trilogy. However, the candidates for success are many and very fierce, ranging from the Olympic champions to the recent winners of the VNL of the France.

It is impossible to underestimate Brazil, which has reached the finals twice in the last two editions, after three successes, as well United State, Always dangerous on big occasions. Azzurri may start a little lower than the top candidates, but ambitions remain important.

The first six matches on the calendar will be played today, valid for the first day of the group stage in Groups B, C and D. We will already see almost all the candidates on the pitch. For the Azzurri’s debut, we’ll have to wait for tomorrow. Here is the full calendar for August 26, the first day of the 2022 Volleyball World Cup, with information to watch live matches selected by Rai and Sky:

August 26 World Volleyball 2022 Program, Television and Broadcast

11.00 am Brazil vs Cuba (Group 2) – Live TV on RaiSportHD, streaming on RaiPlay
2.00 pm Japan – Qatar (Group B)
5.30pm France vs Germany (Group 4) – Live TV on RaiSport HD and Sky Sport Arena, streaming on Rai Play, SkyGo and NowTV
17.30 America – Mexico (Group C)
20.30 Slovenia – Cameroon (Group D)
8.30pm Poland vs Bulgaria (Group C) – Live TV broadcast on Sky Sport Arena, via SkyGo and NowTV

