Free games announced in September 2022, there’s also Assassin’s Creed Origins – Nerd4.life

Amazon announced what free games that will be given to September 2022 ai Subscribe to Prime GamingHe also confirmed this morning’s leak, which has proven to be very accurate. Here is the list:



Prime Gaming, September 2022 games

In addition to the games, Amazon revealed that Ubisoft will also offer several downloadable content for Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There will also be free content for Destiny 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, New World, Two Point Hospital, Apex Legends, FIFA 22, and more.

original news

They drop out before their time, in a a leakWhat should I be? free games for september 2022 to subscribe Amazon Prime Gamingincluded on Amazon Prime, which also includes games of emphatic importance such as Assassin’s Creed Origins.

there existing Some of the great free games coming in September 2022 for Amazon Prime Gaming are great, at least based on the leak in question:

This isn’t an official announcement yet, so there’s no absolute certainty about the arrival of these games, but the leak is coming from Dealabs and in particular from regular user Billbil-kun who hasn’t missed nearly any shot yet, so we feel like it’s definitely advice. trusted.

They are great value games compared to what is often seen in the Amazon Prime Gaming catalog, which however has been clearly improving for some time now. Remember, Amazon Prime Gaming August 2022 includes StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken, Alien Mindbenders, ScourgeBringer and more, with the official announcement of the following games arriving soon.