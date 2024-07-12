July 12, 2024

“They got rid of him, his money is needed for the Kompanyers”

July 12, 2024

Juventus is upset with Federico ChiesaThe money from his transfer is used to assault him. CopminerThis is what today’s edition of Libero wrote about the Juventus winger, who is also loved by Napoli: “He was abandoned by Juventus, in short, his situation would really resemble one of those situations that generally lead to deep reflections on the professional path and the future path, but it is clear that Chiesa is facing some problems without any concern, he asked Juventus for 7 million euros per season to renew the contract that ends in 2025, as if the mediocre performances of the last two seasons were not worth it at all and the same applies to the failed European Championship, in this case also “common evil and half the joy”.

While Giuntoli is signalling an exit with unambiguous gestures, Chiesa is taking his time, waiting for the right opportunity and also putting Daniele De Rossi’s Roma team on standby, generating more annoyance around him: “But what are you waiting for to accept the Giallorossi? Chiesa’s 20 million were used to finance the purchase of a name that warms the hearts of Giuntoli and Juventus fans, the name of Teun Koopmeiners.”

