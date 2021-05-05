Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, goals and highlights: Guardiola in the final with two goals from a scorer

Manchester City-Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 (Highlights)

11 ‘e 63’ Mahrez

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson. Walker, Robin Dias, Stones, Zenchenko; De Bruyne (82 ‘Sterling), Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (82 Gabriel Jesus), Foden (85 Aguero). everybody. Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Navas. Florenzi (75 dagpa), Marquinhos, Quimembe, Diallo (83 packer); Herrera (62 ‘Draxler), Paredes (75’ Pereira); Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; ICARDI (62 ‘Kane). everybody. Pochettino

Ammonite: Herrera, Ferrati, Zenchenko, De Bruyne, Kimpembe, Pereira

Disqualified: Maria

Manchester City have been waiting for the European Cup Final 51 years ago. After 51 years Pep brings Guardiola For the first time in its history the Citizens are in the final of the UEFA Champions League A 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg, after winning 2-1 at the Parco de Príncipe in the first leg. The city is pretty much a well deserved pass in addition to the usual dribbling skills and offensive qualities as well. A solid defense that is impossible to decipher In the match Alitihad by a difference Paris Saint-Germain is an orphan Mbappe He remained on the bench throughout the match due to a calf contraction. Pochettino’s team tried to make life difficult for the home side by playing the very intense first half of the first half, and touching the equal goal (after Mahrez’s advantage) with Marquinhos, who hit the crossbar. With the passing of the minutes, the quality of City’s play appeared, and the atmosphere flared up at a 2-0 draw (Mahrez doubled again) and after Di Maria was sent off, there was no more story. Guardiola is now waiting for the winner from Chelsea – Real Madrid.

Having to do without it MbappeAnd the Chooses Pochettino Icardi As a striker from 1 ‘, he lines up Diallo is on the left And puts in Herrera is the place of gay commentator. Guardiola suggests Fernandinho instead of Rodri e Zenchenko On the left the anomaly is confirmed by a trident Bernardo Silva “The Nine Liar” with ai lati De Bruyne e Foden. Paris Saint-Germain made a great start, forcing City to take a defensive position, but in the first rush Guardiola’s team passed: a great reading for Ederson In the rear, Zinchenko, De Bruyne’s back ball, saved his first shot with ball A. Mehrez, who leaves no way out for NAFAs. After the goal, Pochettino’s team loses some certainty, On par with the crossbar MarquinhosBut he leaves room for the city despite prof Cold wet field He fell before the match, he was able to show all his dribbling qualities and at the end of the first half he had a chance to double again with Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

In the second half, City begins with a different, aggressive stance, settling down in the French half and trying to finish the match. Pochettino runs to hide by entering Ken e Draxler But a perfect transition action by City leads to a double: sends De Bruyne to the bottom Foden places a golden ball on the far post, where he is scored on time A date with the ball and closes the matches. The race takes a turn from the nerve that leads to Do it on the sidelines of Di Maria at Fernandinho, who costs Argentinian red. Paris Saint-Germain at 10 had to become dangerous, subject to the incursions of the city striker. Foden hits the job, Mahrez touches a hat-trick and gives Guardiola space in the final as well Gabriel Jesus, Sterling e Aguero. City are celebrating the 2-0 result and will go to Istanbul to play the exact UEFA Champions League final Ten years after Guardiola’s last final at Barcelona’s helm.