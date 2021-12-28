Prime Minister: Southampton in 10 stops Tottenham and Leicester win 1-0 with Liverpool and Salah misses a penalty | abroad

the Round 20 of the English Premier League, with four matches scheduled for Tuesday, three matches are played all 16. After the great success with Crystal Palace, he spurs He wants to keep getting closer to the Heroes Zone but Brakes at Southampton Stadium: ward bros keep going saintsAnd ma Salisu provokes a penalty by dropping Son in the area (and is sent off, double yellow) and turns Kane into a 1-1 fight back until the end of the match, with two goals disallowed. spurs by Conti (first Davis and then Kane, both for offside). West Ham got up and entered the Watford house: 4-1 on the comeback hammers, which comes in the standings against Tottenham. The challenge between Crystal Palace and the Norwich Last in order: 3-0 to the hosts, led by Edouard (1 goal, 2 assists).

A goal from Ademola Lookman defeats Liverpool and loses for the second time in this league. Leicester beat the Reds 1-0The Kinger Power Stadium explodes at the final whistle with the Foxes who, without eight players and after the match with City just two days ago, won by three points thanks to the former Everton. The Reds slow down the race in first place and stay at -6 from Manchester City, Salah’s penalty miss – Schmeichel saved – at 0-0 after 15 consecutive penalties he scored in the Premier League.