Wimbledon: Berrettini defeats Fucsovics and qualifies for the second round. On the wrong – tennis court

At Wimbledon, the challenge is between Jannik Sinner and the German Hanfmann.

Blue wins the first and second sets.

Matteo Berrettini is the second Italian to qualify for the first round of WimbledonThe third knockout of the season begins in London, After Fabio Fognini. The Romanian won in four sets against Hungarian Martin Fucsovics, with a score of 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

For Berrettini, the derby with Jannik Sinner looms in the second round.

Blue wins in three sets, now waiting for Rod No. 8. Arnaldi recovers after exit with Tiafoe

Paulini advances to first round, defeats Sorribes in two sets



Jasmine Paolini advanced to the first round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon, defeating Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-3.

Well, Alcaraz’s debut, he beat Lagal in three sets



Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz won his first three-set match at the third slam of the season, beating Estonian Mark Lagal, world number 269, in three sets 7-6, 7.-5, 6-2. The Spaniard will face either Australian Aleksandar Vukic or Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the second round.

Trevisan was eliminated after losing to Keys.



Martina Trevisan is out in the first round at Wimbledon. The Tuscan tennis player lost 6-4 7-6(4) to American Madison Keys, ranked 12th in the draw.

