September 7, 2021

“Man more cu *** …”, what comes out of her mouth – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese September 7, 2021 1 min read

A slip that did not go unnoticed: Ray reporter from Paris, Iman morning She became the heroine of the story of an unprecedented slip on live TV, while talking about some statements Quentin Tarantino Reported by French TV on Jean Paul Belmondo. The reporter specifically said: “The coolest man, Most ass…‘: Then, however, she immediately corrected herself with a chuckle. And she immediately apologized to the viewers.

But who is Iman Sabah, who is now spreading on social media? journalist, He has Italian citizenship but is of Palestinian origin, was born in Nazareth in 1977 and has been running news and in-depth programs on Rai News 24 and Rai Med since 2003.

However, he was talking in the report about Belmondo, the handsome and damned in French cinema He passed away yesterday at the age of 88. News of his disappearance was handed over to the agency French press From his lawyer, Michel Godist, who said that the actor died at his home in Paris: “For a while now He was very tired. He died peacefully. Belmondo’s fame owes to both critically acclaimed arthouse films and commercially successful action and comedy films.

