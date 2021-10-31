October 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Man gored and killed in the street

Man gored and killed in the street

Samson Paul October 31, 2021 1 min read

Fira de Onda, is a typical annual festival in which bulls are released into the streets among the people running around: It is a “version” of the most famous San Fermino festival which takes place in Pamplona, ​​northern Spain. Last year, the event was canceled for Covid, and this year it has been suspended after the tragedy on Saturday.

The animal was photographed raising the end of its horns in the air and emptying them on the ground Onlookers took refuge in the entrance of a shop a few meters away. Some tried to lure the bull away to prevent it from attacking the injured man again while he was unconscious on the ground, but it was all in vain.

To the victim (who came from the nearby town of La Vall d’Uixo) Femoral artery puncture: She died of hemorrhage in hospital. Onda City Hall officials have announced that the rest of the events will be suspended.


See also  "You have a problem. You can browse the clothing pages."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mummies of residents from all over the world on the Silk Road – News

October 31, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Biden extends his hand to Macron: ‘We were clumsy in submarines’

October 30, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Italian translator with Biden and Trump: The confrontation is merciless

October 30, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Man gored and killed in the street

October 31, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The walk in Rome is a success, according to the official profile of Bolzano in Italy. But without music you can hear whistles and insults: video comparison

October 31, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Open or closed on November 1, 2021?

October 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Winds, and soon gusts of up to 100 km / h, storm surges and even Aqua Alta. Affected areas »ILMETEO.it

October 31, 2021 Karen Hines