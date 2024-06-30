Weather Forecast. Historic Beryl, Category 4 Hurricane in June. Caribbean Alert « 3B Meteo

reading time

Hurricane Beryl heading towards the Caribbean

Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, rapidly intensified to a Category 4 category with maximum sustained winds of 210 km/h. It will be the strongest June hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic. Beryl is moving toward the Windward Islands.

A major hurricane in June in the Antilles is extremely rareCategory 4 has never happened. Beryl is therefore one of those hurricanes that are rapidly intensifying; rapid intensification is the process by which a storm grows rapidly: this phenomenon is usually defined as a tropical cyclone that strengthens by at least 56 km/h over a 24-hour period. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30, with activity typically peaking between August and October. However, the formation of hurricanes of this intensity so early in the season is highly unusual. Beryl will attempt to reach Category 5 in the next few hours.

Beryl found a particularly suitable environment for her study; the tropical disturbance is located in a region of low vertical shear but also features record heat content in the main development region.

Rain may cause flooding. Rainfall amounts of 75 to 150 mm are expected in Barbados and the Windward Islands. Hurricane warnings have been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Martinique and Tobago,

Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane in what is expected to be an exceptional season 2024. Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the season, killed at least four people in Mexico after making landfall on June 20.

