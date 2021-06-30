June 30, 2021

Malaria has been eliminated in China

World Health Organization (WHO) announce China has completely eliminated malaria, one of the world’s deadliest diseases, after more than 70 years.

In the 1940s, China recorded more than 30 million cases of infection annually, but for some time no more were discovered. In 2020, after not finding new cases transferred to the country for four consecutive years, China asked the World Health Organization to certify the disease as eradicated, which is now officially the case.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, commented on the Chinese achievement, saying: “Their success has been painstakingly achieved and only achieved after decades of targeted and lengthy work. With this announcement, China joins the growing number of countries that are proving to the world that a future free of Malaria is possible

In everything so far I am 40 Countries and territories that have eliminated malaria: most recently El Salvador in 2021, Algeria and Argentina in 2019, Paraguay and Uzbekistan in 2018. The most recent data official He says that in 2019 more than 400,000 people died from malaria worldwide.

