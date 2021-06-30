June 30, 2021

Konami collaborates with Bloober Team, author of The Medium, Observer and Layers of Fear - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 30, 2021 1 min read

Konami About a new cooperation with Polish developers Bloober team. He explained that the two companies “will work together to produce new, high-quality content by combining their respective characteristics and strengths.”

Bloober team, Polish team, author of several highly rated horror games such as The Medium series, Blair Witch, Observer and Layers of Fear series. Therefore the team has many years of experience in this genre and has suggested many high quality titles.


Nothing else was mentioned, but the thought obviously goes right away the silent Hill. Recently, the Konami series has often been talked about several times. The BLUE BOX Game Studios issue in particular has caught the attention of fans who are looking for clues about a new chapter.

At the moment we have no other information. Konami confirms that it will be announced more information “On the contents of the Business Alliance once all the details are confirmed.” We may have to wait a while before we find out what the Bloober team is up to.

In the meantime, we also report the latest news on Bokeh Studio: Silent Hill’s new horror will “spoil our minds”.

