Major European football clubs have announced the new Super League

Milan – FC Internazionale Milano has joined an institution – with 11 prestigious European soccer clubs – for the new midweek football competition, the Premier League, run by founding clubs.

FC Internazionale Milano joined the Super League as a founding club with AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur. Three more clubs are expected to join as seed clubs before the inaugural season, which is expected to start as soon as possible.

In the future, the founding clubs look forward to consulting with UEFA and FIFA in order to work together and collaborate to achieve the best possible results for the new league and football as a whole.

The creation of the Premier League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability of the current economic model of European football. Moreover, for several years now, the founding clubs have set themselves a goal of improving the quality and intensity of current European competitions throughout each season and creating a coordination that allows the major clubs and their players to compete regularly.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for a strategic vision and a commercially sustainable approach to increase value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid. In recent months, an intense dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future shape of European competitions. The founding clubs believe that the measures proposed after these talks do not represent a solution to the main issues, including the need to provide better quality matches and additional financial resources for the entire football pyramid.

The shape of the competition



20 participating clubs including 15 founding clubs and a qualification mechanism for 5 other teams, which will be selected each year based on the results achieved in the previous season.

The midweek matches continue with all clubs competing in their respective national leagues, while maintaining the traditional schedule of national matches that will remain the heart of the inter-club rivalry.

Starting in August, with the participating clubs divided into two groups of ten, playing at home and abroad, and the top three in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals. The fourth and fifth seeded players will face each other in a round-trip match for the remaining two places available for the quarter-finals. The single-elimination mode, played both at home and away, will be used to reach the one-shot final, which will take place at the end of May in a neutral stadium.

After the start of the men’s competition, and as soon as possible, the corresponding women’s league will be launched, to contribute to the development and advancement of women’s football.

The new annual tournament will provide much higher economic growth and support for European football through a long-term commitment to pay unlimited solidarity contributions, which will grow in line with the league’s revenues. These solidarity contributions will be significantly higher than those resulting from the current European competition and are expected to exceed € 10 billion over the clubs’ initial participation period. Moreover, the tournament will be built on a sustainable financial basis with all established clubs adhering to the spending framework.

In exchange for their commitment, the founding clubs will receive a one-time contribution of € 3.5 billion to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



English version, Spanish version