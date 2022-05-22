Major Development Problems, Leaker Reports – Nerd4.life

starfield Owns with the Development: A leaker that Timur trusts, an expert in research in curriculum and information, reports that the game has gone through a veritable “development hell”.

Perhaps this is the reason for the postponement of Starfield: the description of ‘Deep Throat’ is one Really complicated situation which relate mainly to the technical aspects of the experiment, and do not fit with the ambitions of the project.

The flight did not work properly during the test, and Creation Engine 2 It is nothing more than a marketing slogan: it is simply the build engine with some modified graphics units and a couple of new features, but not a real engine rebuild or overhaul,” the leaker said.

“This will become apparent once the game is available and the designers tear them up. We make games, not development tools,” Todd Howard said internally, but the tools are outdated and developers have boxes full of them. Games with poor tools produce lousy games. ”

‘Since launching fallout 76Bethesda Game Studios Austin hasn’t worked on any new games. They had the most teams on this title and updates. Before Microsoft’s acquisition of Microsoft, Bethesda aimed to release games on all major platforms, but Xbox was pushing for exclusivity.”

“All the titles were for both Xbox and PlayStation, and cutting the latter saved the developers a lot of trouble.”