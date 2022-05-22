US: “We do not want military occupation of Taiwan”

Taiwan is not one of the governments that has signed up to launch the Indo-Pacific economic structure, a trade agreement that will allow the US to work more closely with Asian economies in areas such as clean energy, digital trade, supply chains and anti-resistance. Corruption .. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said this. US President Joe Biden is expected to release a list of countries joining the trade agreement on Monday.

The reason? Do not shake things up at such a subtle moment from a geopolitical perspective. “The United States does not want military aggression against Taiwan or a unilateral change in the current situation.” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated this at a news conference in Air Force One. “Even if it is not part of the Quad’s official agenda, the security of the Indo-Pacific and the stability of Taiwan will be at the center of the meeting,” he stressed. “The Biden administration is committed to working with allies to send a clear deterrent message to the region and to support a Chinese policy and Taiwan relations law,” Sullivan explained.