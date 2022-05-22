May 23, 2022

Gabriel's path and Coulibaly's idea

Mirabelle Hunt May 23, 2022

Turin – Yesterday the last performance, from today we will think about the future: why Paulo Dybala Inter will mean less than the strong inclusion of Roma, while Federico Bernardeschi Such as Milan, Giallorossi and Atletico Madrid. also Giorgio Chiellini He’ll say goodbye to Turin, but before he gets back there in a suit and tie, he’ll have one last tryout in the States. Los Angeles Football Club representatives are expected to travel to Italy to meet the 37-year-old’s entourage. Speaking of players outside the project: Aaron Ramsey He just won the Scottish Cup with Rangers Glasgow in extra time against Hearts. Unlike on Wednesday, when he entered the final of overtime to defeat (and miss) the penalty kick that was crucial to defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, this time the Welshman is out the winner. But he did not play.

Di Maria salutes Paris Saint-Germain with a goal and many tears: Now there is Juventus

Defense: Juventus in action beyond Chiellini

For what after Chiellini, Juventus in action. Keep your eyes peeled for the left Brazilian player Jibril (Arsenal). But beware of rumors from Naples where Kalidou Coulibaly (Pictured above) Wiggle: The Senegalese (a right-footed player who used to play on the left-of-centre piece of 4-man defense) is an idea for the Bianconeri, but Barcelona have taken concrete steps. KK has a contract until 2023.

Fiorentina - Juventus, Bernardeschi and Dybala: Farewell to the flop. Juventus Report Cards

Fiorentina – Juventus, Bernardeschi and Dybala: Farewell to the flop. Juventus Report Cards

