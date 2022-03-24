Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state in the history of the United States, has died

Madeleine Albright, an American politician and diplomat, died at the age of 84, of cancer. The family confirmed the news in a short message posted on Albright’s social media channels.

Madeleine Albright was born in Prague in 1937 (then called Marie-Jana Korpilova) and arrived in the United States with her family in 1948. She is best known for being Secretary of State between 1997 and 2001 during Pell’s second term. Clinton and because she is the first woman to hold this position. The US Secretary of State performs duties similar to those of the Secretary of State and is one of the most important roles in the US administration (at this time the US Secretary of State is Anthony Blinken).

From 1993 to 1997, during Clinton’s first term, she was the permanent delegate to the United States to the United Nations.

Below is a statement from the family Tweet embed: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 Madeleine Albright March 23, 2022

Albright was a key figure in the Clinton administration: she was a staunch advocate of the need for NATO expansion, and she pushed for his intervention in the Balkans to stop ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Among other things, she was a lecturer at Georgetown University, and president of the Albright Stonebridge Group, a consulting firm she founded in 2001, and was part of Council on Foreign RelationsCouncil of Experts on Foreign Policy and International Affairs.

In 2012, Barack Obama – then President of the United States – awarded her the Medal Presidential Medal of Freedomwhich is the highest US honor dedicated to civilians.

In an editorial Posted last month in The New York TimesJust before Russia invaded Ukraine, Albright argued that if Putin had already done what he appeared to be about to do, he would have made a “historic mistake” at a devastating cost to his country.

“Instead of paving the way for Russia’s greatness,” Albright wrote, “invading Ukraine would assure Putin of shame for leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically paralyzed, and strategically vulnerable to a stronger and more united Western alliance.”