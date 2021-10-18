Machu Picchu on a World Tour (and digital): An exhibition that takes the wonders of the world on tour thanks to virtual reality | Peru | USA | Florida | Boca Raton Museum of Art

Francis Bacon is credited with saying,If the mountain does not come to Muhammad, Muhammad will go to the mountain“, to say that if things do not go as we imagine, we will have to find another way to achieve them. Remembering the phrase is very relevant to the Great International Exposition”Machu Picchu and Los Imperios Dorados del Perú”, which opened on October 16 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, founded in 1950 in Florida, United States. The exhibition not only presents exceptional examples of mineralogy in ancient Peru, but also offers the possibility to take a virtual tour of Inca castle thanks to advanced technological elements.

The exhibition displays 192 artifacts from Peru, 184 of which are from the Larco Museum’s collection, including, in addition to gold and silver pieces, ceramics, fabrics and stones, which will allow you to travel through time and learn more about the great Andean civilization, its stories, rituals and gods. Likewise, the specimen includes pieces from the Manuel Chavez Ballon Site Museum, located between the roads connecting Aguas Calientes to the archaeological site of Machu Picchu, and which preserves a portion of the objects found in the Inca city.

Poster for the recently opened exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida, USA. (Photo: Courtesy of Larco Museum)

Virtual Tour of Machu Picchu

Together with pieces of extraordinary artistic and historical value, for the audience visiting the exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, it is the first virtual reality experience of Machu Picchu, filmed in 2020 by the Inkaterra Society, during the closing of the exhibition. The Inca castle in the first months of the epidemic. With the castle emptied, the team was able to record the 3D space using drones and virtual reality cameras. “Thanks to technology, the audience will be able to immerse themselves in an experience in which images and characters appear on the ground to tell this story of five thousand years of civilization and concepts of the worldview of the Andes.Commented Ola Holmquist, co-curator of the exhibition and director of the Larco Museum. In this virtual tour, the sounds of crawling tigers, singing of parrots, torrential rain and other elements of nature envelop visitors as they explore the mysteries of Andean cosmology and the cutting-edge arts of our ancestors.

After being shown in Boca Raton, the exhibition will go on an international tour including Houston (USA), Paris (France) and Milan (Italy). (Photo from the exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art provided by the Larco Museum.)

“It is an initiative that contributes to the revival of tourism in our country, because it is a great opportunity for the international audience to get closer to our culture and interest in learning more about the ancient wonders of Peru.”, stated Andrés Alvarez Calderon, President of the Larco Museum. Indeed, after its spread in Boca Raton, The exhibition will begin with an international tour that includes the destinations of the American city of Houston and then the European cities of Paris (France) and Milan (Italy).. Organized by World Heritage Exhibitions and Cityneon Holdings, two entertainment companies with global experience, the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Culture of Peru in collaboration with the Inkaterra Association.

For Andres Alvarez Calderon, President of the Larco Museum, this exhibition contributes to the revitalization of tourism in our country by connecting our heritage to a large international audience. (Photo from the exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art from the Larco Museum.)

hero partner

Cityneon Holdings is a globally experienced entertainment company that maintains global links with film studios such as Disney and Marvel, with whom the interactive experience was produced. Marvel Avengers station; Hasbro made toys Transformers Autobot Alliance; Contribution from Universal Studios Jurassic World: The Fair; Or Lionsgate, with whom he produced The Hunger Games: The Show. In addition to its association with the Peruvian government of the exhibition”Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru With original historical pieces, he also sang”Ramses the Great and the Gold of the PharaohsA sample of a similar size with the Egyptian government.

The exhibition is organized by World Heritage Exhibitions and Cityneon Holdings, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Peru in collaboration with the Inkaterra Association. (Photo from the exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art from the Larco Museum.)

For its part, World Heritage Galleries is a world leader in the production, promotion and design of international exhibitions. It is known for producing museum content that captivates, educates and inspires visitors from all over the world. Its executive team is responsible for the exhibits of the world’s most valuable treasures, including items from King Tutankhamun’s tomb, relics from Cleopatra’s royal palace, items from the discovery of Pompeii, and even pieces recovered from the Titanic. More than 30 million people on six continents attended the influential travel fairs.

Recommended video

China has opened a strange museum set up in the open air and in the middle of the Suwu desert, in Gansu province, a site that became empty in a few weeks.