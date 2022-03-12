March 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Audi, with Holoride, virtual reality arrives in production cars

Audi, with Holoride, virtual reality arrives in production cars

Lorelei Reese March 12, 2022 2 min read
Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-001.jpg”, “big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote / 20 03/12 /audi_vesoride_andviron_arl_and_ar gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-001.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-002.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/03/22_the_holoride_holoride_12/12 gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-002.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-003.jpg”, “big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote / 03/22 12 /audi_vesoride_andviron_holories_the_ar gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-003.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – VR arrives in production cars “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

Skip ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_sulle_auto_ery_ery_/rsmall /2022-audi-holoride-004.jpg”, “big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/technology/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_diiva_sulery_a/2022-audi -holoride-004.jpg”,”caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-005.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/03/22_the_holoride_holoride_12/12 gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-005.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-006.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruruote/03/22_audi_holoride_holoride_12/ gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-006.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-007.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/03/22_the_holoride_holoride_12/ gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-007.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – VR arrives in production cars “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

Skip ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_sulle_auto_ery_ery_/rsmall /2022-audi-holoride-010.jpg”, “big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/technology/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_gulery_a//2022- audi-holoride-010.jpg”, “caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-011.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ 20 03/12 /audi_vesoride_and_andries_ar gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-011.jpg “,” caption “:”

See also  Paro: "Delia, I don't want to see you again" - Big Brother VIP

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-012.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ 20 03/12 /audi_vesoride_and_andries_ar gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-012.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-013.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ 20 03/12 /audi_vesoride_and_virt/ gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-013.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – VR arrives in production cars “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

Skip ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_sulle_auto_ery_ery_/rsmall /2022-audi-holoride-014.jpg”, “big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/technology/2022/03/12/audi_e_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_sulery_a/r/2022 -audi-holoride-014.jpg”, “caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – Virtual Reality Access to Production Vehicles “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/tecnologia/2022 /03/12/audi_and_holoride_la_realta_virtuale_arriva_on_auto_di_serie/gallery/rsmall/2022-audi-holoride-015.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/ 20 03/12 /audi_vesoride_and_virt/ gallery / rbig / 2022-audi-holoride-015.jpg “,” caption “:”

Audi and Holoride – VR arrives in production cars “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

Audi It brings virtual reality to its first appearance in production cars. Holoride will be available from June on models equipped with the infotainment system Mib3 screens for rear passengers and paving the way for new forms of in-flight entertainment. The House of the Four Rings will initially release this system on the A4, A5, A6, A7 Sportback, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron and e-tron GT quattro models in Canada, the United States, China, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom. Other markets will follow later.

Extended reality against car sickness. The Holoride system allows you to enjoy virtual contents synchronized in real time with the vehicle’s movements. Thus gaming, cinema and events gain a new dimension by wearing custom glasses and a Bluetooth headset. Audi defines this experience as “extended reality” (XR), while content created by German startup Holoride, with which the project originated, is called “elastic content”: a specific category of multimedia material, according to It’s also a way Effective against motion sickness. In the future, this solution may open up more radical choices on the part of designers, who will be able to adopt a new approach to defining the interior and exterior of cars, which will then be reworked by drawing on extended reality. This technology can then be applied to entertain all passengers from an autonomous driving perspective.

See also  Animals that make us laugh: Here are the pictures of the year

© Reproduction reserved





















Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Paulo Fox, today March 12, 2022 / Aquarius, Libra and Gemini: love and health

March 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Today’s horoscope, Saturday March 12th: for Sagittarius, everything is smooth in work

March 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Big Brother Vip 2021, Semi-Final Report / Lulu vs Barù, the web is ruthless

March 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Covit Italy, Clementi: “Infections increase, but no alarms”

March 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Tax 2022: Goodbye tax breaks?

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Audi, with Holoride, virtual reality arrives in production cars

March 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

China focuses on space tourism but also focuses on scientific research on the Moon and Mars

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines