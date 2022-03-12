Audi, with Holoride, virtual reality arrives in production cars

Extended reality against car sickness. The Holoride system allows you to enjoy virtual contents synchronized in real time with the vehicle’s movements. Thus gaming, cinema and events gain a new dimension by wearing custom glasses and a Bluetooth headset. Audi defines this experience as “extended reality” (XR), while content created by German startup Holoride, with which the project originated, is called “elastic content”: a specific category of multimedia material, according to It’s also a way Effective against motion sickness. In the future, this solution may open up more radical choices on the part of designers, who will be able to adopt a new approach to defining the interior and exterior of cars, which will then be reworked by drawing on extended reality. This technology can then be applied to entertain all passengers from an autonomous driving perspective.