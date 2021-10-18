October 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Aveo and Luca Parmitano at the Space 4 Sustainability Conference at Expo Dubai

Aveo and Luca Parmitano at the Space 4 Sustainability Conference at Expo Dubai

Karen Hines October 18, 2021 2 min read

(Teleborsa) – Sustainability from space and in space: This is the main theme of the Space 4 Sustainability event that he is organizing airport At the Italian Pavilion for the Dubai Expo, Mayor Astronaut Luca Parmitano.

The conference was attended by the Commissioner-General of Italy at Expo 2020, Paolo Glicenti. CEO of Avio, Giulio Ranzo; Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, Simonetta Di Pippo; The head of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Sacuccia and the managing directors of major companies operating in the space sector such as Dallara, Thales Alenia Space Italia, Telespazio, Argotec and Tolo Green. In addition to the Polytechnic of Milan and the University of Pavia.

During the event, Giulio Ranzo and Simonetta Di Pippo announced the finalists for proposals to launch Vega C payloads from research institutes and universities, especially from developing countries, as part of the UNOOSA program “Access to Space 4 All”, of which Avio is a part. The finalists are a project from the University of Nairobi, Kenya, and one from the University of Malaysia.

Luca Parmitano He stated during his speech:Technology has many faces, and it is up to us to generate sustainable technology, First of all, clarify the point where we must understand what are unsustainable elements. Space technology is driving innovation and reuse. Next, import space-to-earth technologies and use them where they have the same type of application. In fact, the ISS logo has always been away from Earth“.

in his interventions, Giulio Ranzo He stated: “There is a growth in the demand for space activitiesSo launch costs must be increasingly contained. Avio is working on two new carriers that will cost per kilogram less than previous generations, Vega C and Vega E. The latter will have a new upper stage for liquid oxygen and methane, a cleaner engine and will reduce costs. Italy has a full space capacity, which includes companies that produce launchers, satellites and components, supported by research centers and universities. Our country had a vision to be the first to do something that others haven’t doneThat is, sending a plane into space that will remain in orbit for months to do various activities, and then return to Earth and be reused. It is Space Rider, a European project where Avio is an important part of the production chain led by Italian companies which also includes Thales Alenia Space and Leonardo”.

See also  The construction of the first hotel in space is getting closer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Two identical galaxies have been discovered in space: how is this possible?

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

carbohydrates | Eliminating them from the diet is bad

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

In just 47 days, a signal was repeated in deep space 1,652 times

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

WINTER 2021/22, NINA distorts expectations. We explain why it could be a different season »ILMETEO.it

October 18, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Plotoki, Pd Shanti returns to the Apostolic, Letta ‘Icons Important’

October 18, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Bper formed the Sustainability Committee and entered the Mib Esg Index for Bursa Italia

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Machu Picchu on a World Tour (and digital): An exhibition that takes the wonders of the world on tour thanks to virtual reality | Peru | USA | Florida | Boca Raton Museum of Art

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese