Aveo and Luca Parmitano at the Space 4 Sustainability Conference at Expo Dubai

(Teleborsa) – Sustainability from space and in space: This is the main theme of the Space 4 Sustainability event that he is organizing airport At the Italian Pavilion for the Dubai Expo, Mayor Astronaut Luca Parmitano.

The conference was attended by the Commissioner-General of Italy at Expo 2020, Paolo Glicenti. CEO of Avio, Giulio Ranzo; Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, Simonetta Di Pippo; The head of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Sacuccia and the managing directors of major companies operating in the space sector such as Dallara, Thales Alenia Space Italia, Telespazio, Argotec and Tolo Green. In addition to the Polytechnic of Milan and the University of Pavia.

During the event, Giulio Ranzo and Simonetta Di Pippo announced the finalists for proposals to launch Vega C payloads from research institutes and universities, especially from developing countries, as part of the UNOOSA program “Access to Space 4 All”, of which Avio is a part. The finalists are a project from the University of Nairobi, Kenya, and one from the University of Malaysia.

Luca Parmitano He stated during his speech:Technology has many faces, and it is up to us to generate sustainable technology, First of all, clarify the point where we must understand what are unsustainable elements. Space technology is driving innovation and reuse. Next, import space-to-earth technologies and use them where they have the same type of application. In fact, the ISS logo has always been away from Earth“.

in his interventions, Giulio Ranzo He stated: “There is a growth in the demand for space activitiesSo launch costs must be increasingly contained. Avio is working on two new carriers that will cost per kilogram less than previous generations, Vega C and Vega E. The latter will have a new upper stage for liquid oxygen and methane, a cleaner engine and will reduce costs. Italy has a full space capacity, which includes companies that produce launchers, satellites and components, supported by research centers and universities. Our country had a vision to be the first to do something that others haven’t doneThat is, sending a plane into space that will remain in orbit for months to do various activities, and then return to Earth and be reused. It is Space Rider, a European project where Avio is an important part of the production chain led by Italian companies which also includes Thales Alenia Space and Leonardo”.