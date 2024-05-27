Oaktree to Inter fans: “Focus on operational and financial stability”

A purchased page in national newspapers to send a message all’inter. Thus the new ownership wanted us to repeat once again the position towards the club inherited from Zhang who could not fulfill the debts contracted with him. Oak tree He was therefore forced to leave the Nerazzurri club in the hands of the California Fund.

“To all Nerazzurri fans, today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the partnership between Inter and Oaktree. As we take ownership of the club, we want to reaffirm our commitment to the prosperity and success of the club. Since 2021, we have been partners and supporters of Inter, and we deeply value the historical legacy and unwavering spirit of the players.” And the fans. Your passion and loyalty are the beating heart and source of the Nerazzurri’s lasting success. We are proud of our funding over the past few years Three years has helped sustain the club’s recent successes, and we look forward to working closely with the current management team to continue to build on the historic momentum of the second star. For this reason, we are focused on ensuring operational and financial stability, which will contribute to the club’s enduring success on and off the field. Forza Inter, always!