Euro 24: England in final with Spain, Netherlands win 2-1 News & Photos – Euro 2024

England qualified for the Euro 2024 final after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the second semi-final in Dortmund. The English team will face Spain on Sunday for the continental title.

Another end to an open and very exciting match, smiles on England who will face Spain on Sunday in Berlin. After a brilliant first half that ended 1-1 with Simmons’s early strike equalising from the penalty spot by Kane, the game slept in the second half and, while extra time seemed inevitable in the 91st minute, Watkins scored a wonderful goal (for the final 2-1) that takes the Three Lions national team to Berlin where they will face the Red Furies in the final at the Olympic Stadium on July 14. At the Borussia Dortmund stadium, which saw Italy’s first match win against Albania and where another flood broke out before kick-off, Koeman chose Malen with Simmons and Gakpo behind Depay. Southgate plays with three at the back, Trippier back on the left, Foden and Bellingham behind Kane. Only one change compared to the Three Lions line-up that faced Switzerland in the quarter-finals: Guehi returns from suspension and comes into the team in place of Konsa. The Netherlands started strongly and took the lead after just seven minutes: a wonderful goal from Slip under the top corner to Pickford’s right.

The Dutch lead did not last long thanks to England’s quick reaction, which put the game back on track thanks to a penalty awarded by VAR and scored by Harry Kane, who had been brought down by Inter’s Dumfries. Immediately afterwards, the Italian champions managed to save themselves by saving the English 2-1 on the line after a shot by Foden. Then the Inter player, always the protagonist, hits the crossbar with a header. The game is beautiful with continuous turnovers up front and another arrival this time from England following a ground-breaking effort by Foden on a beautiful evening. After half an hour, the team lost Depay due to a muscle problem: but Koeman decided to change the formation, with Malen playing in the central area and Veerman coming off the bench to create more intensity in midfield. At the start of the second half, Southgate changed, with Shaw coming on for Trippier, and on the left England could now press more. With Depay out, the Netherlands lacked a central reference point: Malen makes way for a more established striker like Weghorst. Compared to the first 45 minutes, the game seemed to be quiet as both teams struggled to find space forward.

It takes at least 20 minutes to see the goal. The Oranje come close to taking the lead: from a free-kick on the sidelines, the ball deflects in midfield off Van Dijk and Pickford deflects it for a corner. The chorus of Dutch fans rises loudly in the almost entirely orange BVB Stadium, where Koeman’s team are more alive than the Three Lions. Like a bolt from the blue, England’s goal arrives through Saka, but is ruled out for offside. Palmer and Watkins come on for Foden and Kane. England also try, and just as the game looks to be heading for extra time, they find the goal that will give them the final in Berlin against Spain. Palmer receives a dirty ball in midfield, the winger turns and sends Watkins cutting into the area, controls and diagonally passes to the right of the English number 19, which goes straight through De Vrij’s legs and into the net. It is the apotheosis of Englishness in Dortmund, which silences the Oranje tide, sends Kane and his team-mates into a frenzy, and sends all of England celebrating across the Channel.

