Strikes: Trade unions confirm suspension of air transport July 6 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, July 03 – “The general strike of all air transport personnel has been confirmed on Tuesday, July 6 and will stop all day with garrisons at Fiumicino (T3 departing terminal 11), Linate (Arrivals floor, NCC car park area of 10) and at the main airports in the country.



To jointly declare the protest Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporti Aereo “in defense of the employment of workers for Alitalia, Air Italy, Blue Panorama, Air Dolomiti, Neos as well as Norwegian and Ernst in the liquidation and low cost EasyJet, Ryan Air / Malta Air and Wizz Air, Vueling and Volotea, from all foreign airlines present and employees in our country, such as Emirates Airlines, airport management, handling and catering companies and all seasonal and temporary workers in the sector.”



In particular, for Alitalia “a table should be convened as soon as possible to discuss the new plan, while maintaining current staffing levels”.



“If we do not receive answers – finally the trade unions – further measures will be planned to ensure a future for air transport workers in our country.”



