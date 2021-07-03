July 3, 2021

NASA will launch the SpaceX Dragon cargo ship from the International Space Station

NASA has confirmed that it will broadcast the departure of the SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule from the International Space Station. Departure will take place on Tuesday, July 6 and the capsule will land in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, July 8. After a successful spray operation, SpaceX22 will have a commercial fueling services mission to its credit.

capsule It lifts off from the International Space Station with nearly 5,000 pounds of science experiments and other cargo on board. Live coverage of the departure will begin at 10:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 6, via NASA TV, the NASA website, and the NASA app. Interestingly enough, NASA says that it will not provide cover for water fall in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will begin remote capsule departure from the Hawthorne facility in California. Currently, the Dragon is installed in the space-facing door of the ISS Harmony module. While coverage of departure events begins at 10:45 a.m. EDT, the Dragon cargo module is scheduled to separate from the International Space Station at 11:00 EST. NASA says the capsule will effectively separate from the International Space Station five minutes before the thruster is launched to begin its journey back to Earth.

Once the capsule is far enough away from the International Space Station for safety reasons, it will activate its thrusters to start burning its home, re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. NASA expects the spacecraft to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean around midnight on Thursday, July 8. NASA says the capsule is dropping into the Atlantic Ocean to allow for a faster return of crucial science experiments aboard the capsule.

The experiments will be recovered and transported to NASA’s Space Station processing facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A shorter broadcast time interval is used so that researchers can collect data from experiments with the least possible exposure to the gravity of those experiments. The Dragon capsule was launched on June 3 and delivered more than 7,300 pounds of cargo.

