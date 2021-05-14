May 14, 2021

Liz Cheney is missing from Italy

May 14, 2021

Liz Cheney was uprooted by the Trumpians, She was number three in the Republican Party but voted to dismiss the former president, who did not accept the election result.Incitement to revolt against institutions, and continued to say the necessity of restoring the political honor of the American province after the strife of strife on January 6 with the attack on the Washington Congress. Liz is the daughter of Dick Cheney, a longtime politician and businessman, a former defense secretary and then a senior vice president after 9/11, his mentor. “Angler” has been defined as a Cheney, portrayed by Barton Gilman of the Washington Post, with a practically untranslatable term ranging from the hunter with the line to the touchstone and standard for every possible build, shadow, or trick.

