September 4, 2022

Live Cremonese - Sassuolo (0-0) Serie A 2022

Live Cremonese – Sassuolo (0-0) Serie A 2022

Mirabelle Hunt September 4, 2022 1 min read

Sunday 04/09 at 12:30

league

The fifth day

Chronicle

score board

3

Emmanuel Valerie

98

L. Zanimacchia

77

D. Okereke

90

Cyril Desires

19

M. Castagnetti

10

C. Buonaiuto

74

F. Tsadjout

33

Giacomo Qualiata

16

Dr.. phratesi

42

Christian Thorstedt

77

Georgios Kyriakopoulos

5

K. Ayhan

8

Abdo Harwi

7

Matthew Henrique

11

Agustin Alvarez Martinez

