September 4, 2022

500,000 copies sold worldwide, it’s a success – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 4, 2022 1 min read

remake of live to live she has Sold 500,000 copies worldwide, between physical and digital stores. Publisher Square Enix and the development studio date were announced during the game’s 28th anniversary livestream, where they talked about Success.

Live a Live was launched on the Nintendo Switch on July 26, 2022. According to Famitsu’s charts, 114,467 copies were sold in Japanese stores.

Of course, 500,000 copies is an excellent result for a small project. It is clear that there is a demand for similar titles among large categories of fans who are happy to spend their money, if they are satisfied.

If you are interested in trying it, Seol Nintendo eShop there experimental Live to Live that allows you to experience the game. For more information, you can also read our review. Let’s read the official summary:

In LIVE A LIVE, you will play with eight playable characters whose adventures span different eras, with unique gameplay mechanics and environments. What awaits you at the end of your journey after you have finished all the chapters of this story?

Each era has its own unique story and characters, accompanied by distinct gameplay mechanics that make the different chapters a unique experience.

