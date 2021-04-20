April 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lighter requirements to access the unemployment claim

Lighter requirements to access the unemployment claim

Karen Hines April 20, 2021 2 min read

INPS Indicators on simplified access requirements link to Naspi’s unemployment benefit. The Sostegni Decree suspended the application of the requirement of thirty days of actual work in the twelve months preceding the start of the period of unemployment, which is required to receive the allowance. Coinciding with the outbreak of the pandemic-related emergency, the government has relaxed requirements to increase the number of unemployed people to be supported by specific compensation, including also those with precarious contracts.

Sufficient for 13 weeks in the last 4 years

Circular No. 65/2021 of the National Institute of Statistics provides operational indicators for the rule contained in Article 16 of the Sostegni Decree, according to which, from the entry into force of Legislative Decree No. 41 (March 23) until December 31, 2021, thirty days of actual work will be due For Naspi, particularly for unemployment events occurring from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, access to Naspi’s unemployment benefit is only permitted if there are compulsory unemployment status requirements and thirteen weeks of contributions in the four years prior to the start of the downtime period.

loading…

Review rejected requests based on old requirements

Naspi’s unemployment benefits applications were filed after the events of involuntary termination of the employment relationship that occurred between January 1, 2021 and the date of publication of the INPS Circular and were rejected due to the absence of a thirty-day requirement of active work in the twelve months preceding the start of the unemployment period, ex officio it must be re-examined.

READ  In Salento, "The Economy of Wine Sharing" by Tenuta Liliana: Vineyards and Shared Distribution

INPS states that – as already specified in Circular No. No. 94 of 2015 regarding proportional compensation – by the unemployment event we mean “the case of involuntary termination of the work relationship that led to unemployment.” So there is no voluntary resignation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Alibaba introduces Airo, the electric vehicle that cleans the environment

April 20, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Mahjoub: “With the delay of vaccinations and / or unemployment recovery plan at 17% by the end of the year.” Especially the south is in danger

April 19, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

110% superbonus flop, this is what happens

April 19, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Lighter requirements to access the unemployment claim

April 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Either she or me”, the situation is out of control – Libero Quotidiano

April 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

For the Russian Deputy Prime Minister “disaster risk” on the International Space Station

April 20, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

“When FIFA supported the anomaly in the Major League Soccer in the United States, it paved the way. And now pay ”

April 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt