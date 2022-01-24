Letta raises and ‘challenges’ Salvini on Tracy, but Matterella is also crazy

In the evening, Enrico Letta speeds up the game on the guerrilla, telling Giuseppe Conte Great Grillini voters there is no forecast in the center-right name, unlike the 5 stars Pd and Leu. Speaking on TV from Fabio Facio, the DEM Secretary clarifies the theme of Mario Tracy’s candidacy for the Guerrero. He announces that he will meet Matteo Salvini tomorrow and that in the first phase of the interview he will clarify the image of the Prime Minister: “The statements I have made are not for Tragi al-Goli,” finally or not.

At the table he puts another point on the agenda: Matterella Biz. “It’s best for us, and we’ll talk about it.” Letta takes the initiative and prepares for a – perhaps decisive – meeting with Salvini by publicly putting on the table options that are capable of better defending the legislature and the government. Letta repeats it tonight: “The only majority out there is the one revealed by the Drake government”. The possibility of not blowing everything away only passes from the agreement of the name shared among the majority.

Today the absence of Salvini’s Pierre Ferdinando Cassini was read as a possible step towards Troki. “Yesterday I understand that the center-right has a complex day and the need for an evolution,” Letta says, “but I’m confident that we will find a solution within 48 hours, at most 72 hours.” Meanwhile, there are still strong fears among lawmakers that a completely different situation could develop between those 72 hours. There is a fear that the center-right will have an “insidious” name that could affect the grip of 5 stars.

“It seems we’re at a starting point – Letta says on TV – because the right story has not been told in recent weeks because the majority has allowed the center-right to reveal the president. Yes. No, the government is only revealing. We tell the center-right not to field one of you and not to field one of us: we need a super party nomination. I hope so. “.

He then announces a meeting with Salvini. “Tracy is one of the hypotheses on the table. I was very surprised to see Berlusconi’s statement yesterday, in which he said that President Tracy did not, and that this is what Salvini confirmed today. We will discuss these with the center’s representatives. , We will try to understand whether the published statements are final or not.

According to Letta, Draghi is a “resource to be protected” and the risk of losing him in government and Guernsey can not be “completely” run, for this reason, my commitment to Pd, but also applies to our allies, is not only to protect Mario Draghi’s resources and find the best solution: he concludes: “In the interest of the city and at the height of Matterella’s seven-year tenure I will come to an agreement in two days that we all want.”

Meanwhile, at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Letta, Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza will meet with their respective committee leaders to agree on the tax to be taken on the first ballot in the classroom. The white card is a signal that has already come from the meeting of the big voters Pd, M5S and Leu. The name of Andrea Ricardi was also presented today.

This is not a flag candidate, but a “better profile” as Letta defines him. A moderate profile that calculates a wide range of consensus, even in the colorful world that forms a mixed group, in a part of Forza Italia and in Fratelli d’Italia. A flag is not a name to be ‘burned’ as a candidate, but if they propose a name they cannot digest, it should be against the center-right. It is no coincidence that the name of the founder of the hospitality personality, Sant Echidio, was revealed. And the sender of the message was apparently Matteo Salvini.

Since Ricardi is not currently on the field, it is no coincidence that no one in the big PD electorate today speaks his name. After Letta’s speech, there was no discussion. No deduction from the Secretary’s tax. However, there is no shortage of differences. Parliamentary sources say Pd.