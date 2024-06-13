C: USA vs India

What: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Match

When: Wednesday 12 June, 10.30am local time (2.30pm GMT)

Dove: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States

How to follow: Altre La Linea’s live text and photo show starts at 10.30am GMT.

America’s greatest batsman Aaron Jones will not be daunted by the prospect of playing against some of the game’s biggest superstars when they face India in their ICC T20 World Cup Group A match in New York.

Jones, who played a key role in both of America’s victories in the tournament, said it will be “exciting” to compete against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at the Nassau County Stadium on Wednesday.

“Growing up as a kid, I always wanted to play against the best players in the world, and now I’m definitely going to get the opportunity to do that, so it’s exciting for me,” Jones said Tuesday.

“I’m excited to play against them, talk to them and of course beat them,” he said nonchalantly.

When they take the field on home soil, the USA will ride a wave of confidence and hope that they can take down the world’s best teams, but will face the prospect of playing in front of thousands of Indian fans.

Jones said the crowd will support both teams.

We also have many Indian players in our team.

Many of these Indian-origin players on the US team played with and against certain members of the Indian team while growing up in India.

“This is the first time the US has played India, so they’re definitely excited to play against some friends,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, according to India’s bowling coach Paras Mumbrey, there is no plan to take the game “lightly”.

“Winning is a habit,” he told reporters.

“This is the World Cup. Every match is important. Rhythm is important.”

Although this is a home match for the US, Mhambrey said his team will have an advantage over the hosts, having played two matches and a practice match on the tough New York pitch.

He asked the batsmen to play patiently and go for big scores.

“All races here [New York] Very important.”

Field and weather conditions

The New York pitch has been steadily improving over the past 10 days, and despite providing a lot of help to the bowlers, batting has become relatively easy.

Captains who win the toss choose to bowl first to gain any extra advantage in the morning.

The east prairie of Long Island, where the stadium is located, will have some clouds, but no rain is in the forecast. Humidity is above 50%.

face to face

Both the teams have never played a cricket match in any form.

Guide to form

Both teams are full of confidence after achieving 100% so far in the tournament.

India are the top team in the ICC Men’s T20 Rankings and have not lost a T20 series at home or abroad in 10 months.

Meanwhile, the US can boast of back-to-back wins against Bangladesh when meeting the South Asian powerhouse.

United States of America: WWLWW

India: WWWWW

US Team News

The USA is expected to field the same team that brought them two wins from two games.

Team: Monak Patel (capt), Shayan Jahangir, Andries Kause, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisark Patel, Shotley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jesse Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar, Nostush Kenji.

Indian team news

India may be tempted to retire their star batsman Jasprit Bumrah and bring in one of the yet-to-be-matched spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashshwi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.